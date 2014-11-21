Home › Departments › A - G › Channel 18
Channel 18
Welcome to Channel 18, the Cable Access Channel for the Town of Harwich. Channel 18’s studio is located at the Community Center on Oak Street.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
The Community Calendar is available for events of all Town and Community Organizations. Forms are available at the Town Hall, Schools and the Community Center. Channel 18 reserves the right to edit all announcements as needed.
VOLUNTEERS
Volunteers play an important role in the success of the Channel. Anyone interested in volunteering, contact Jamie Goodwin or Caleb Ladue.
Staff Contacts
|Name
|Title
|Phone
|Jamie Lee Goodwin
|Station Manager
|(508) 430-7569
|Caleb Ladue
|Information Specialist
|(508) 430-7569
Contact Info
(508) 430-7569
(508) 430-7085